M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 103,138 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of onsemi worth $65,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in onsemi by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

onsemi Stock Performance

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.60. 73,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.



