M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $57.32 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,343 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $57,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.62. 24,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

