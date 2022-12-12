M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $70.51 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 612.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $565.35. 8,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.