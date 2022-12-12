M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $78,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.41. 13,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

