M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,827 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $59,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $3.69 on Monday, reaching $453.89. 14,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,513. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.55. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

