M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,628,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,633 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $147,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 174,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,233. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

