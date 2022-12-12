Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 292.5% in November

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, an increase of 292.5% from the November 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,391.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 18.3 %

MICCF opened at $12.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $34.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

