Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 292.5% in November

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, an increase of 292.5% from the November 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,391.0 days.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 18.3 %
MICCF opened at $12.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $34.00.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (MICCF)
