MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.49. 1,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 792,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MINISO Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 689,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

