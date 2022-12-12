MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.49. 1,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 792,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
