Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $586.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $368.00 and a 12 month high of $599.63.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

