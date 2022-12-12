Mizuho Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $64.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:O opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

