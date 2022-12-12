Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $87.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
