Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $87.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.