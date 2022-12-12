Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of MBLY opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $34.38.

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

