Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.20. 2,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,976. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

