Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $43.42

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.42, but opened at $45.45. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

