Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $43.42

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.42, but opened at $45.45. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

