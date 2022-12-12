Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
