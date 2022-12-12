MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.04

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 2700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

MSD Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,087,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,569,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in MSD Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.