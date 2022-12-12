M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $165.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.86.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $151.38 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.