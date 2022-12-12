My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 0% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $891,689.36 and approximately $618,265.78 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.01627556 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013487 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00026843 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00033019 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.94 or 0.01775403 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

