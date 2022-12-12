Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Down 5.1%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 10,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 547,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

