Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 376.4% from the November 15th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,618. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

