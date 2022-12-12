Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Nanophase Technologies
