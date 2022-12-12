Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.