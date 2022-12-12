National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Trading Up 7.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 9,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 175,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.09.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 172.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Beverage by 345.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

