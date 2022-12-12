Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target Raised to €25.00

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

