Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.67

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 4968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.