Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.67

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 4968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $511.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,776.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
