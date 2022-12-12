Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Neonode stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

