NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Raymond James began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 500.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

