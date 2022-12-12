Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 9.73. 342,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 9.54 and a 200 day moving average of 10.18. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 8.71 and a 12 month high of 17.66.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
