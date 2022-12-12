Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 9.73. 342,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 9.54 and a 200 day moving average of 10.18. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 8.71 and a 12 month high of 17.66.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 741,777 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 66.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 754,632 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 657,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 690,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 220,934 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

