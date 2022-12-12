Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $1.66

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.57. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 6,829 shares.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

