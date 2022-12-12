NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NEE stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

