Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

