NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $717,624.31 and approximately $7,280.76 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012480 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00044951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020915 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00239030 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0195822 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

