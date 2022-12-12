NFT (NFT) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $695,018.85 and $4,151.30 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0195822 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

