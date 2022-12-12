Nicolas Hien Sells 12,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded down C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$81.01. 1,112,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,670. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$58.32 and a twelve month high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

DOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.45.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

