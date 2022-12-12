Nima Ghamsari Sells 766,092 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
BLND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
