Nima Ghamsari Sells 766,092 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

