Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.38. 203,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,409. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $271.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

