Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

