Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 124,366 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,237 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

