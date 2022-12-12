Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Update

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Nutex Health by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 406,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NUTX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,157. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

