Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 75.7% in November

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the November 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 9,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $51,961.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

