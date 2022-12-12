Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 30th

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

