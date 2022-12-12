Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 239.0% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 107,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

