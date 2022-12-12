Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the November 15th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuwellis stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.42% of Nuwellis worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. 9,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.31.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Further Reading

