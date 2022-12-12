NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $169.98 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

