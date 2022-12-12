NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,780.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,648.53 on Wednesday. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,978.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,315.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4,252.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in NVR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

