Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.39

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.39 and last traded at 1.40, with a volume of 28971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

