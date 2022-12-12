Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.39

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.39 and last traded at 1.40, with a volume of 28971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.80.
Oatly Group Trading Down 2.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Articles
