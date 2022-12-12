Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.39

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.39 and last traded at 1.40, with a volume of 28971 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.80.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.