Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.39

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.39 and last traded at 1.40, with a volume of 28971 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OTLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.80.
Oatly Group Stock Down 2.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.