Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OPINL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Featured Stories

