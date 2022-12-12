Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.1 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,524. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.