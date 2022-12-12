Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.1 %
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,524. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.